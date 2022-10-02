Folk rock legends Steeleye Span roll back the years for their latest UK tour

Steeleye Span (Photo by Peter Silver)

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 9.

Pioneers of folk-rock Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever , by taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours.

Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and with a line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK music scene, celebrate 50 years of famous albums Below The Salt and Parcel Of Rogues, playing key tracks from all three, as well as favourites and gems from their long and glittering career.

The early 1970s would prove to be the start of a vintage period for music and the beginning of an era that would change the world.

For Steeleye Span – as the previous decade had drawn to a close - it would see them established as a major creative force.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this eagerly-awaited performance by Steeleye Span , you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Peter Silver