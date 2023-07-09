Folk star Will Page is not to be missed in Gainsborough gig later this year

Check out Will Page's performance at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later in the year.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 13.

Will Page is a folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Sussex, well known as the fiddle playing front man of Americana band, Noble Jacks.

His gig later this year at the Trinity Street-based venue will be a treat for Will’s growing army of fans in the area.

Inspired from a young age after seeing Dave Swarbrick (Fairport Convention) perform live at his local village hall in Chiddingly (East Sussex), Will has continued Swarbrick’s legacy of British folk fiddle playing into the modern era.

Later discovering his melodic singing voice, Will began to combine singing with his fiddle playing (and other instruments) in a style reminiscent of artists such as Seth Lakeman and Jon Boden (Bellowhead).Expect heartfelt vocals accompanied by guitar, harmonica, energetic fiddle andfoot-stomping rhythms.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to Will’s gig, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk