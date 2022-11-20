Follow the yellow brick road to Trinity Arts Centre for family fun this Christmas

The Wizard Of Oz

See The Wizard Of Oz is coming to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 14 to 31.

Get ready for some fantastic family fun when The Wizard Of Oz is staged at Gainborough’s Trinity Arts Centre this Christmas.

Ex-Coronation Street star Scott Wright, who played Sam Kingston in the soap and was nominated for a National TV Award while on the show, will be starring in the panto.

If you love adventure and are brave and clever enough – maybe you can help the cast follow the yellow brick road… all the way back to the fabulous Grade II-listed venue in Gainsborough.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager said he was delighted to bring Trio Entertainment on board to deliver the venue's annual pantomime.

He said: “I’m thrilled that we have been able to maintain our annual pantomime at Trinity, and we are ready to welcome the thousands that join us for some festive cheer and family focussed magical moments.”

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk