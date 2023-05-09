Register
Football legend Neil Warnock brings show to Scunthorpe venue

Neil Warnock – Are You With Me?

By steve.eyley1
Published 10th May 2023, 00:00 BST

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, June 2.

The veteran football manager hits the stage soon with his one-man show Are You With Me? From Non League to Premier League.

Join the record breaking legendary football manager – currently at the helm of Huddersfield Town – as he talks you through his unique and astonishing career, in front of a live audience.

See football management legend Neil Warnock's one-man show at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.
    With a record number of games as a manager, 16 clubs and eight promotions, this is a show that is not to be missed.

    No holds barred, the show is delivered in Neil’s unique and imitable style, with stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp and laugh again.

    Hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management, a journey that began locally with a spell as Gainsborough Trinity boss.

    For tickets , go to www.scunthorpe.co.uk

