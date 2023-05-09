Neil Warnock – Are You With Me?

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, June 2.

The veteran football manager hits the stage soon with his one-man show Are You With Me? From Non League to Premier League.

Join the record breaking legendary football manager – currently at the helm of Huddersfield Town – as he talks you through his unique and astonishing career, in front of a live audience.

With a record number of games as a manager, 16 clubs and eight promotions, this is a show that is not to be missed.

No holds barred, the show is delivered in Neil’s unique and imitable style, with stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp and laugh again.

Hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management, a journey that began locally with a spell as Gainsborough Trinity boss.

For tickets , go to www.scunthorpe.co.uk