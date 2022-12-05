Fourth charity model show a huge hit

Stuart Moulder of Grantham Light Armoured Division with his radio controlled tanks, complete with sounds and smoke.
Visitor figures on Sunday November 20 easily surpassed last year’s event which saw more than 300 enjoying a wide range of modelling topics and subjects.
Besides home and visiting model railways, modellers of aircraft, ships, slot cars, motor bikes, remote controlled military vehicles, farm machinery and doll’s houses displayed their crafts with experts giving demonstrations of techniques. There was a steam powered working model traction engine and road roller outside along with a model steam loco giving rides. David Rogerson, of Goxhill, is pictured inset with his model. All profits to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
James Purnell of Sleaford tries out the slot car track run by former Caythorpe resident James McKendrick of That's Your Slot.
James King of Sleaford and District Model Railway Club with his son's collection of vintage model yachts.
Dale Bridgman of Sleaford and District Model Railway Club with his wintery Lego layout.
David Rogerson of Goxhill, North Lincolnshire on his steam road roller model.
People could go for rides on the model steam train.
Shaun Gill of Sleaford and District Model Railway Club demonstrates his model and figurine painting skills.