Fourth charity model show a huge hit

Visitor figures on Sunday November 20 easily surpassed last year’s event which saw more than 300 enjoying a wide range of modelling topics and subjects.

Besides home and visiting model railways, modellers of aircraft, ships, slot cars, motor bikes, remote controlled military vehicles, farm machinery and doll’s houses displayed their crafts with experts giving demonstrations of techniques. There was a steam powered working model traction engine and road roller outside along with a model steam loco giving rides. David Rogerson, of Goxhill, is pictured inset with his model. All profits to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.