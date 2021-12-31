Foxtrot at Fifty tour for Genesis guitarist

Steve Hackett

The tour will mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis album Foxtrot which, in 1972, was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock.

Guitarist Steve Hackett joined Genesis in 1971, making his band debut on the Nursery Cryme album, which enjoyed a greater commercial success in Europe than the UK.

After extensive touring, the band was encouraged, by audience reactions, to further experiment with ever longer compositions and develop their ability to incorporate strong narratives.

This, in turn, allowed frontman Peter Gabriel more opportunity to indulge in the theatrics which helped to raise the band’s profile. Steve said: “I think Foxtrot was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time.

“I think there is not one weak track on the album, they all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.”

The Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour also promises more Genesis favourites, as well as highlights from Hackett’s extensive solo catalogue.

The tour will be stopping at Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday September 27, 2022.