Free music festival to thank NHS staff

Cleethorpes Rocks

The Wildhearts and Big Country are co-headlining Cleethorpes Rocks for NHS by Solid Entertainments, along with Dr Feelgood and The Brew, at the festival which is scheduled to taking place at Cleethorpes – Meridian Park on Saturday July 31.

The Wildhearts have remained at the forefront of the British rock scene. From their classic debut album ‘Earth Vs’ (voted number one album of the year in Kerrang! back in 1993, and number 20 in the best rock albums of all time in a Kerrang! Special in 2006), through to now with the release of ‘Renaissance Men’, their first full-length studio album in 10 years, their creative output and legendary live shows have been second to none.

Big Country will be performing classic hits and live favourites including Harvest Home, Fields of Fire, Look Away and The Teacher.

Formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members, the late Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, both native of the band’s hometown Dunfermline in Scotland. Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler. This is the Big Country that (with Producer Steve Lillywhite), recorded the classic debut album ‘The Crossing’ in 1983.

The band broke massively worldwide with the release of the album’s classic singles ‘Fields Of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling over 2 million copies and driving ‘The Crossing’ to 3 prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA.

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world. The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one position in the U.K. charts.

Dr. Feelgood have also enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

The last album to feature Lee Brilleaux - Down at the Doctors, was recorded live at the Dr. Feelgood Music Bar on Canvey Island, (now the site of the Oysterfleet Hotel) just two months before he died.

The current line up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass (both 36 years), Steve Walwyn on guitar (30 years), and Robert Kane (formerly of the Animals) the most recent addition – joining in 1999.

Local band The Brew, from Grimsby, are.earning a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting rock acts.

The Brew has appeared three times on Germany’s Prestigious Rockpalast show and has toured with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and played alongside legends like Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, Chickenfoot and Joe Satriani.

They have seen their albums chart across Europe in Germany, Poland, Spain and in 2014 they were the only UK band to play at the Woodstock festival in Poland to 250,000 people.

Cleethorpes Rocks is free to enter for NHS staff, and tickets will be available to collect in person from Solid Entertainment at 46 Wellowgate, Grimsby , DN32 0RA.