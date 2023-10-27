​From Blackpool to Woodhall Spa

​Popular musician Elizabeth Harrison will be returning to Woodhall Spa next month.

Organist Elizabeth Harrison. Image: supplied

​Part of the Blackpool Tower Wurlitzer Organist team, she has established

herself on the concert circuit not only as a musician but also as an entertainer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her varied musical repertoire, along with her cheerful Lancashire humour, has made her one of the country’s favourite performers.

Most Popular

Elizabeth Harrison was born in December 1976 just outside Preston, Lancashire.

She is at home on both electronic and cinema organs and she is also organist for The Blackpool Dance Festival held every October in The Winter Gardens.

She has committed hundreds of pieces of music to memory. It has often been commented that Elizabeth has a unique style and she has excellent musical feeling. Her concerts are always performed and presented to a very professional standard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is one of the busiest performers on the circuit. Her concerts are well rehearsed and she performs music to suit all tastes, played in a refreshing style and presented with her own brand of light hearted humour. She always leaves audiences requesting more.

In addition to her musical career, Elizabeth owns and runs a Farmhouse holiday let in Chipping, The Forest of Bowland, Lancashire and organises organ and keyboard breaks.

The Music for Woodhall concert will take place next Friday (November 3) in Coronation Hall, starting 7.30pm with admission £8.