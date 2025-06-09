From popular busker to 'Les Miserables' -- midsummer musical treat in Louth

The award-winning Louth Male Voice Choir is all set to provide a midsummer treat with a musical evening bringing together a wide range of entertaining performers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at St James’s Church on Westgate in the town on Saturday, June 21, and tickets are available to buy now.

From 7 pm, drinks will be served as busker Nicky Haxby, a singer and guitarist who performs regularly in the Louth and Horncastle areas and is famous for her charity fundraising achievements, sets the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the choir’s principal guest for the evening will be Swing Shift, a dynamic saxophone quartet known for blending the rich traditions of jazz and classical music. The two men/two women ensemble brings a fresh perspective to beloved classics and contemporary works alike.

Popular busker Nicky Haxby, who will set the scene at the musical evening, hosted by Louth Male Voice Choir.

Singer Ayla Jafri (18) and violinist Xioatian Zhang (14) will have prized solo spots in the concert. Both performed with distinction last November at the Lincolnshire Young Musicians Competition, which the Louth choir has been sponsoring every year since 1989.

The Louth choir itself will top and tail the evening with songs from the popular range of its repertoire.

One of the highlights of the evening will feature many of the guests joining with the choir in a selection of songs from the magnificent musical, ‘Les Misérables’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced £15, but free for under-18s. They are available from St James’s Church, from the Off the Beaten Tracks record shop on Aswell Street, Louth LN11 9BA, and from the choir’s website, www.louthmvc.co.uk