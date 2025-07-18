Full range of family entertainment at Heckington Show

Heckington Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck during the grand parade of livestock.

Everything is all set for an amazing 157th Heckington Show over the weekend of July 26 and 27.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interest in village agricultural shows continues to gain momentum, as the volunteer organisers have sold out of trade stand space for the first time since the pandemic.

They have increased the entry numbers for the 10 mile road race to 450 and they have an all-time record entry for sheep – probably more than the Lincolnshire Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck said: “We’re shipping in more hurdles and will be ordering more rosettes to deal with the numbers!”

He explained: “A great innovation last year was a buggy service from the main car park to the show entrance. We also trialled a wifi network for card machines which was highly successful in making sure people can take home their finds and discoveries on the day.”

One topical note is that the first meeting for the 1945 show took place on VE Day May 8 1945!

Opening at 9am and running on until 5pm each day, as well as the traditional livestock judging, produce shows, trade stands, food stalls, fun fair, bygone machinery and vehicles there is always the big attractions in the main ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday it will be the turn of the Stannage motorcycle stunt team and David Seamark sheepdog demonstrations. This is as well as traditional children’s races, the adults’ 10 mile road race and numerous top grass track cycle races.

The evening firework concert is from 7pm - 10pm, entry is included in all Saturday tickets. Bring a picnic or sample the food from one of the food outlets then sit back and soak up the music from Sleaford Concert Band, Charlie Russell and 'Rule the World' - Take That tribute.

Sunday will kick off with top showjumping action, as well as The Imps Motorcycle Display Team and the Royal British Legion Band & Corps of Drums.

The show is within easy reach of most surrounding towns in the area, but there is something special about Heckington that draws people from further afield, explained Charles: "I think a key draw is the tremendous range of activities so everyone finds something they really enjoy. More than that the scale and quality of Heckington Show means that it has an atmosphere that is universally appealing and in some ways, it is Britain’s village show making it well worth a slightly longer journey. One family living in Norway bring their children to the show every year to keep them in touch with their British roots!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said part of the magic is the mix of local community participation and up-close, top-flight competition. "Then there are the country show favourites such as the magnificent shire horses on Saturday and hordes of sheep and cattle on Sunday as well as the flower and produce competition without which no village show is complete.”