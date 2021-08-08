Fun family activities under way at Doddington Hall this summer

Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire
The much anticipated Summer of Imagination has begun at Doddington Hall & Gardens, with real life history combining with local myths and legends in a family event.The attraction has transformed into an immersive outdoor experience with spectacular performances, art installations, activities and workshops, as well as a magical Quest Trail through Doddington’s historic gardens.Summer of Imagination is open seven days a week until September 5.Renowned practical jokers, the Delaval family lived at Doddington Hall between 1749 and 1828. The family, who would play tricks on their guests, have scattered and hidden the history of Doddington Hall across its gardens. Visitors must embark on a magical adventure to find the clues and solve the mystery.
