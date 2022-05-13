Fun for all the family as Dinosaur World Live hits the stage in Lincoln

Dinosaur World Live

By Steve Eyley
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 12:00 am
There's family fun with Dinosaur World Live at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 22 and 23.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus! A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.Book now before tickets become extinct.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Details: For more on ticket availability for the performances, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

You can click here or click here for more entertainment stories from the area

Lincoln