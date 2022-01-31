Fun for all the family as Eric And Ern bring sunshine to Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

Jonty Stephens (left) and Ian Ashpitel star in the hit show Eric And Ern, coming to Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre soon.

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, February 8.

Critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-nominated for their uncanny portrayal of the legendary comedy duo, Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, the show starring Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens is not to be missed.Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and coupled with contemporary references in their unique style, the show evokes memories of times when whole families would huddle around the telly to share in the much-loved antics of Britain’s national treasures.The performances contain some of the first new writing in the style of Morecambe & Wise material in more than 30 years.Ian and Jonty have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years and the research into their subjects is there for all to see in their staggeringly accurate portrayal.

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk for more on tickets.

