Funding boost to expand Lincolnshire folk festival

The Day of Lincolnshire Folk in Leadenham has combined with the Lincolnshire One Venues' Creative Summer programme of events and activities to bid for a grant from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation which will enable a variety of community groups to stage their own activities, which will include performances, exhibitions and arts workshops.

The day long festival in Leadenham of folk music, dance and song will run across a number of stages and will have support from The Hub in Sleaford.It will also have an artisan market.

The project – titled Reinvent – has helped support a summer of creativity across Lincolnshire, with public events ranging from world music to local folk acts, and from dance to community inspired crafts, all supported by the venues that make up LOV.

The groups have had the help and guidance of a Community Mentor, Hannah Standen who has many years of experience delivering large scale outdoor events including Lumiere a biennial festival of light in Durham.

Hannah said: “It’s been a privilege to work with passionate hardworking creative people across the county, who are putting on a fantastic range of events. I am looking forward to visiting them all.”

Both community groups and venues have welcomed the initiative.

The Collection’s Exhibitions and Interpretation Manager, Andrea Martin said: “This is a great opportunity for Lincolnshire communities to come together and lead on an exciting and creative projects inspired by local people.”

Tom Lane, one of the organisers of the Day of Lincolnshire Folk Music, Dance and Song, who were one of the community organisations that applied, said: "Thank you so much for this grant. It is a lovely surprise that will ensure the continuation of our event in Leadenham."

The organisation will be working with The Hub to deliver their festival.