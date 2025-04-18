Fundraising events kick off for Sutton on Sea Carnival

The Rock 'N' Rover Dog Show.

Organisers of the Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival are holding their first fundraiser of the year this weekend in aid of the popular family event.

The Rock ‘n’ Rover dog show will be taking place at The Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea on Saturday April 19.

Admission for the fun dog show opens at 12.30pm with a fee of £2 per class, with judging starting at 1pm.

Categories will include Best Puppy, Waggiest Tail, Best Fancy Dress, Best Veteran, Best Rescue Dog, Best Young Handler, as well as handsomest dog, prettiest bitch, reserve best and best in show.

Winners will each get a rosette and there is have a raffle with prizes for adults and children if you fancy a go.

Carnival Grand Prize Draw tickets will be on sale with some fabulous prizes to be drawn on Carnival Day in the The Bacchus Hotel at 5pm.

Proceeds from the event help to fund putting on thus year’s carnival, which this will take place on July 27 and will be on a Rock ‘N’ Roll theme.

The next build up event will be a May Day celebration, again to be held at The Bacchus Hotel on May 5 from 12-4pm, when there will be May Pole dancers, a local barn dance troupe, live band, a rock ‘n’ roll disco and stalls in the hotel.

This will be the final engagement of the current Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea before the end of the Mayoral year. The May Day event will also see the crowning of the Carnival Queen, Maid of Honour, prince and princess.

Chairman of the carnival committee, Stuart Martin said this year they are even having a 100-year-old Great Grandmother Carnival Queen who will be riding in the parade in a vintage car.

Stuart said: “We had a great carnival last year, with a male carnival queen and thousands of people there on the day.

"It is a big thing for the area, having a long history of carnivals since Billy Butlin started them in Mablethorpe in 1938.

"We have about one event a month as we are self funding, with a small grant from the council and other funding. The money goes towards the costs of the marching bands and our top Elvis impersonator plus other street artists.

"We always do a theme and it was Steampunk for two years running, but we thought we would go something traditional this time.”

Stuart is also involved in Mablethorpe’s new internet-based community radio station, Radio Mablethorpe, which operates out of a studio in the Coastal Centre in town.

He explained: “We launched earlier than planned as our volunteer presenters were so keen to get started, but we are still finalising scheduling. It has opened opportunities for people in the community to come and have a go while giving something back to the coastal communities of Mablethorpe, Skegness and Louth.”

He explained they used to have a community radio station but could not get a FM licence. Now all listeners need is an app on their phone.

It will be self-funded with sponsorship and advertising but run completely by volunteers from the community for the community.

Stuart said: “It is on air all day with three or four presenters already doing slots from 4-6pm as well as Thursdays 10am-12noon. When they are not on it continues running by itself but more people are coming on board.

"One of our local councillors is even doing a rock set on April 28.”