Funhouse Comedy Club returns with Silky, Fiona Allen and co later this month

The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, Saturday, September 17.

Funhouse Comedy Club brings another great night of laughter to the venue later this month with bumper bill of comic talent.

Topping the bill is Silky, whose irresistible stage persona combines angriness with silliness.

Fiona Allen will be at The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey soon for a comedy night.

He has a mastery of the descriptive phrase and his mix of self-deprecating wit, music and gently quirky material brings audiences together in tears of laughter.

Opening the night will be comedian and actress Fiona Allen (pictured) who is a familiar face on our TV screen.

She has appeared on Mock the Week and in many sketch shows, being most famous for being one-third of the acclaimed Smack the Pony performing team on Channel Four.

Completing the line-up is the engaging Russell Arathoon, a So You Think I’m Funny Finalist, with his hilarious observations and fast paced one- liners.

Silky will be headlining the stand-up gig

Compere for the night will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Details: Tickets are £12 in advance. See www.funhousecomedy.co.uk