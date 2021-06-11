Funnyman Andy Parsons will be Healing The Nation on his latest tour

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe July 25.
Yes, he’s back. Household name and nonsense-nailer Andy Parsons is back on the road with Healing The Nation – and he is confident that playing to a whole host of theatres will undoubtedly mend the myriad divisions this country faces.He explained: “I was in the middle of a UK tour when theatres had to close due to lockdown – and the tour was called Healing The Nation – so that title worked out well.”It will turn out to be the longest tour ever, taking three years to complete, and as the tour has gone on there’s been less and less healing and more and more of the opposite.”Admittedly, I could have changed the title but it still seems strangely appropriate – and some of the gigs have been rescheduled so it would prove confusing if the ticket said ‘Healing The Nation’ but the show was now called ‘My Life In Ballet’.”
Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Andy Hollingworth