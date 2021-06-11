Funnyman Milton Jones is not to be missed on his latest comedy mission

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe September 17.
Get ready for the eagerly-awaited visit to the area later this year by the leading gag merchant with his new live show Milton Impossible.One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo.But this is also a love story with the twist, or at least a really bad sprain.Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Find out for yourself when the man with the crazy shirts, staring eyes and unconvential hairstyle hits the stage in Lincolnshire in September on his much-delayed but eagerly-awaited tour.
Details: For more on ticket availability to see this leading stand-up performer in action, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk