Funnyman Milton Jones is not to be missed on his latest comedy mission

Comedian Milton Jones (Photo by Aeman Sukkar)

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe September 17.

Get ready for the eagerly-awaited visit to the area later this year by the leading gag merchant with his new live show Milton Impossible.One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo.But this is also a love story with the twist, or at least a really bad sprain.Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Find out for yourself when the man with the crazy shirts, staring eyes and unconvential hairstyle hits the stage in Lincolnshire in September on his much-delayed but eagerly-awaited tour.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see this leading stand-up performer in action, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.