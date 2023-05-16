Register
G4 are not to be missed soon in New Theatre Royal Lincoln performance

G4

By Steve Eyley
Published 17th May 2023, 00:00 BST
G4 will be in concert action in the area soon.
G4 will be in concert action in the area soon.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, June 21.

Original X-Factor stars G4 – The UK's No.1 classical vocal quartet – are returning to Lincolnshire soon as part of their extended G4 LIVE tour.

Having exploded into the industry and the public's hearts back in 2004 on the first series of the X-Factor, G4 continue to blow people away, year after year, with their unique style and impactful harmonic vocals, which are incomparable to any other.

    They have to be heard live to truly appreciate the power and passion of their voices.

    Expect to hear G4’s classic hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep, plus recent heart-stopping tracks from their latest G4 ‘Love Songs’ album as they leave audiences across the country screaming for more on their latest UK tour.

    Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

