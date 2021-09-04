Gags galore at latest stand-up night at The George

The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, September 25.
Funhouse Comedy Club is back at The George, on Saturday, September 25, for another great night of laughter.Topping the bill is Irish comedian and actor Paddy Lennox, a naturally funny man who oozes charm.In the past, he has appeared in BBC’s Holby City and in many television commercials across Europ e.With his laugh-a-minute gags, his gentle Irish lilt belies a mischievous sense of humour, leaving his audience wishing for more.Opening the night will be the effortlessly endearing storyteller, Freddy Quinne with his seemingly endless supply of laughter-laced laconic observations.Also appearing in this event at The George is comedian, writer and actor, the naughty-but-nice Philip Simon, with his everyday observational humour.Compere will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.
Details: For tickets, see www.funhousecomedy.co.uk