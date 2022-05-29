Comedy fans can get ready for a right royal knees up as the venue brings you a night of side-splitting comedy from three hilarious stand-up aces.On the bill will be compere Roger Monkhouse plus Bennett Arron and Carey Marx.As seen on TV’s The Comedy Store, and a regular writer on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, Monkhouse is one of the most original and distinctive acts on the comedy scene.Articulate, quick-witted, and spontaneous, Monkhouse’s comedy pulls no punches.Winner of the BBC New Writer’s Award, Arron has performed at hundreds of events around the world. Marx has been a circuit favourite for years, mixing dark humour with his mischievous and gleeful delivery.He is no stranger to screen or radio.