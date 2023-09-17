Pierre Hollins is heading the bill at the latest Funhouse Comedy Club in Kirton-in-Lindsey.

The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, October 14.

Funhouse Comedy Club is back at The George, for another great Saturday night full of laughter for stand-up fans.

Topping the bill is Pierre Hollins, an audience favourite on the comedy circuit for many years, who has headlined at clubs throughout the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In the early days, he worked as a support act to Lenny Henry and Rory Bremner, appeared in the West End with Rita Rudner and toured with The Flying Pickets, Willie Rushton and Barry Cryer.

His relaxed amiability is defined by a compelling conversational style and absurd guitar posturing.

Opening the night will be award-winning comedian and writer Mark Maier. His inventive material is delivered with a mix of humour and tragedy.

Also appearing is the very funny and highly talented Patrick Draper, who took the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions, with his deadpan delivery, witty one-liners, killer punch lines and ridiculous short stories.

Compere for the night will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Details: Doors open at 7pm for a 9pm start. Tickets are £14 in advance. For more, see www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

