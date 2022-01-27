The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, Saturday, February 26.

Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George for a night full of laughter.Topping the bill is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird.Andrew has previously appeared on TV on The Russell Howard Hour, was the support act on Michael McIntyre’s most recent arena tour and has also supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour, as well as performing internationally.Opening the night will be the intelligent, quickfire Rob Mulholland, with his sarcasm and clever annotations. Also appearing is the unique and entertaining Good Kids, with their daft, weird and lairy alternative act.Compere for the event will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Details: Tickets are £12 in advance.Doors open at 7pm for a 9pm start.For bookings and more information on the comedy gig, you can go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Get ready for more live comedy at The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey

