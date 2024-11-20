Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manford’s Comedy Club

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 7.

Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford with the aim of bringing comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities for live comedy. All are personally chosen by Jason.

Appearing in Gainsborough will be MC Dani Johns, Andy White, Oliver Bowler and Gavin Webster.

Quick-witted and full of Bristolian charm, Dani Johns is a rising star on the comedy circuit. Her energetic mix of storytelling and serious oversharing make Dani an instantly likeable act.

Andy White is a loveable Brummie, who combines silly voices, funny faces, observational humour and topical humour.

Gavin Webster, a cult hero at the Edinburgh Fringe, having performed 10 shows at the festival, is an award-winning Geordie comedian, whose unusual approach has earnt him the respect of his peers and a large cult following.

They’ll be joined by rising star Oliver Bowler, who’s making waves on the comedy scene.

​For more on tickets, see www.trinityarts.co.uk

