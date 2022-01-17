Gags galore with Alfie Moore at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

See copper turned comedian Alfie Moore at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 23.

One of the funniest stand-up performer on the circuit will be bring his latest live show to the Trinity Street-based venue in the spring.Join BBC Radio 4’s cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for Fair Cop Unleashed.It is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie's police casebook.Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance.It was no laughing matter – but this show certainly is!Enjoy Alfie’s unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force.A familiar voice thanks to a number of series of BBC Radio 4, Alfie is a talented live performer with plenty of incredible stories to call upon from his many years as a police officer.

Details: For more, see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

