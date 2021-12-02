Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, March 26.
For his new tour, Geoff Norcott ( Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Question Time and The Mash Report/Late Night Mash) will be talking less politics (alright, there will probably be a bit), and, instead, will mostly explore personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong. Hint: it’s you!In I Blame The Parents, Geoff looks at whatever happened to the idea of personal responsibility? In the age of victimhood, it seems like whatever is wrong with your life can be blamed on someone else: governments, employers…some bigot from 400 years ago.Geoff has also realised that he’s a bag of contradictions. Raised on a south London council estate, his dad was a trade union man who obsessed over stocks and shares while his mum was a closet chauvinist and far too frank on the subject of sex.
Details: For more, see www.geoffnorcott.co.ukPhoto: Karla Gowlett