Gags galore with joker Jason Manford at Lincolnshire venues

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, November 16 (plus April 2, 2022)/Lincoln Engine Shed, November 18.
The comedian has shows lined up in the area as part of his delayed and much anticipated Like Me tour.It’s been a busy few years for Jason since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.Like Me is Jason’s latest comic offering and is sure to be packed full of the comedy gold we have come to expect from one of the country’s leading stand-up performers.Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand up show, Like Me.“In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle! I’m coming to a venue near you so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”
Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.engineshed.co.uk