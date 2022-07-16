Gags galore with stand-up star Gary Delaney at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Get ready for an avalance of top-quality gags when the leading stand-up performer Gary Delaney performs his latest live show Gary In Punderland at the Trinity Street-based venue.Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of the best jokes in the world.The star of Live at the Apollo and sell-out sensation Gary Delaney is back on the road to wow his many fans across the Lincolnshire area.One of the most sought-after joke writers in the country and a longstanding Mock the Week special guest, Gary – married to fellow comic ace Sarah Millican – has been through the laughing glass and he’s ready to bring you a brand new show.It features hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft.If you’re hunting for snark, then don’t worry – Gary’s got it covered!