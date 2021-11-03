Gags galore with top comic Andy Parsons

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, March 11, 2022.
The much-delayed – and much-anticipated Healing The Nation tour will finally make its way to the Scunthorpe venue next year.A lot has happened since Andy originally wrote the show. “I was in the middle of a UK tour when theatres had to close due to lockdown. T he tour was called Healing The Nation so that title worked out well.“It will turn out to be the longest tour ever, taking three years to complete , and as the tour has gone on, there’s been less and less healing and more and more of the opposite.”Admittedly, I could have changed the title but it still seems strangely appropriate - and some of the gigs have been rescheduled so it would prove confusing to existing ticketholders if the ticket said “Healing The Nation” but the show was now called “My Life In Ballet”.“So we have the serially rewritten Healing The Nation Tour 2019/2020, now extended into 2021/2022.”