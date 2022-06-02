Leading stand-up comedian Ed Byrne brings his rescheduled live show – If I’m Honest…. – to the area.One of the UK’s finest observational comics on the scene, Ed finally continues his nationwide, biggest tour to date as he gets back on the road.Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.