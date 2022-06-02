Gags galore with top comic Ed Byrne at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

By Steve Eyley
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 12:00 am
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:27 am
Comedian Ed Byrne (Photo credit: Idil Sukan)

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, June 10.

Leading stand-up comedian Ed Byrne brings his rescheduled live show – If I’m Honest…. – to the area.One of the UK’s finest observational comics on the scene, Ed finally continues his nationwide, biggest tour to date as he gets back on the road.Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Ed in action, you can check out www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Idil Sukan

