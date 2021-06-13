Gags galore with top comic Ed Gamble on his Electric tour

Comedian Ed Gamble is coming to Lincolnshire on his Electric tour.

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 4, 2022/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe March 26, 2022.

Comedian Ed Gamble will make two visits to Lincolnshire next spring as part of his eagerly-awaited new touring show Electric.After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking.Co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, series nine Taskmaster champion, Ed has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.As seen and heard on Mock the Week, Live At the Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, QI , Would I Lie To You and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby, these live dates will be an absolute must for Lincolnshire comedy fans.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.engineshed.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

