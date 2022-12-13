The Mark Harrison Band

The Mark Harrison Band (Photo by Mal Whichelow)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 1.

Mark Harrison is widely considered one of the most original and interesting artists currently operating in the UK.

Advertisement

His highly individual, all-original music goes down very well with audiences of all kinds, and it has taken him and his band (consisting of some of the UK’s top roots musicians) to some of the top venues and festivals in the UK, attracting acclaim wherever he goes.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Recent appearances on BBC Radio 2, as guest on Cerys Matthews’s show and on Anneka Rice’s Pick Of The Week show, have further added to his growing reputation.

Mark is a totally original songwriter, a stunning guitarist, and a master storyteller.

Advertisement

A thrilling, rhythmic, finger-picker and slide player, with a very distinctive style, Mark tours extensively and his visit to the area in the spring is not to be missed.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, you can see www.trinityarts.co.uk

Advertisement

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.