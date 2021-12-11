Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members return with festive concerts

Morton Church, Saturday, December 18/Gainsborough Methodist Church, Sunday, December 19.

Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are back in action soon with a double festive treat for their fans across the area.Come, bring your families and join Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society for Singing In The Snow as group members welcome in Christmas with this special concert of all your favourite festive music.The performances will include a select number of well-known carols that you can join in and sing along with.Tickets will be available at the door with a raffle and interval refreshments including mince pies available.A spokesperson for GMTS said: “Christmas is such a special time of the year and we can't wait to celebrate the festive period with you all ”

Details: For more, go to https://www.facebook.com/GainsboroughMusicalTheatreSociety

See Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society perform their Christmas concert Singing In The Snow.

