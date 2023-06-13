Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society ready to perform The Addams Family

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, June 20 to 24.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members have been hard at work in preparation for their latest production.

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams.

See Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society perform The Addams Family soon in Scunthorpe.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, especially the spookiest nightmare faced by every family: the Addams kids are growing up!

After the success of their first show performed at the Plowright Theatre last year – Little Shop of Horrors - GMTS members are extremely excited to be back with this fun and highly tuneful musical.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk