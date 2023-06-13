Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society ready to perform The Addams Family

The Addams Family
By Steve Eyley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, June 20 to 24.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members have been hard at work in preparation for their latest production.

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams.

See Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society perform The Addams Family soon in Scunthorpe.See Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society perform The Addams Family soon in Scunthorpe.
See Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society perform The Addams Family soon in Scunthorpe.
Most Popular

    Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, especially the spookiest nightmare faced by every family: the Addams kids are growing up!

    After the success of their first show performed at the Plowright Theatre last year – Little Shop of Horrors - GMTS members are extremely excited to be back with this fun and highly tuneful musical.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:ScunthorpePlowright Theatre