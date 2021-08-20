Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society to return with concert series soon

Friday, September 10, Gringley Church/Saturday, September 11, Marton & Gate Burton Village Hall/ Saturday, September 18, Morton Church
The long months of waiting are finally almost over for members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society – and their fans.The society has lined up a concert series to entertain you during September, called A Night at the West End.The series will feature Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society’s first performances since way back in September 2019. Fans of musical theatre will be able to enjoy both group and solo numbers from different shows including Oklahoma, Mamma Mia, My Fair Lady, Wicked, Anything Goes, Hamilton and many more.The shows all start at 7pm and take place at Gringley Church, Marton & Gate Burton Village Hall, and Morton Church.
Details: Tickets are £6.50 each and can be bought on the door. There will be a raffle and refreshments.