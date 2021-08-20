Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society to return with concert series soon

Friday, September 10, Gringley Church/Saturday, September 11, Marton & Gate Burton Village Hall/ Saturday, September 18, Morton Church

The long months of waiting are finally almost over for members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society – and their fans.The society has lined up a concert series to entertain you during September, called A Night at the West End.The series will feature Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society’s first performances since way back in September 2019. Fans of musical theatre will be able to enjoy both group and solo numbers from different shows including Oklahoma, Mamma Mia, My Fair Lady, Wicked, Anything Goes, Hamilton and many more.The shows all start at 7pm and take place at Gringley Church, Marton & Gate Burton Village Hall, and Morton Church.

Details: Tickets are £6.50 each and can be bought on the door. There will be a raffle and refreshments.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is back.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.