Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society's autumn concerts are not to be missed

Marton Village Hall, October 21/St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kettlethorpe, October 22/ St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Gringley, October 28/St Paul’s Church, Morton, October 29.

Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are preparing to perform a series of autumn concerts at venues across the area, entitled Some Enchanted Evening.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These concerts will include chorus numbers, duets and solo songs from your favourite musicals including We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia, Spring Awakening, Carousel, Tangled and more.

Most Popular

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society have a string of autumn concerts lined up

The chorus will also be singing songs such as You’ll Never Walk Alone, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Super Trouper, to name just a few.

You won’t want to miss out on a night of entertainment for the entire family.