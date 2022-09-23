Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society's autumn concerts are not to be missed
Marton Village Hall, October 21/St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kettlethorpe, October 22/ St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Gringley, October 28/St Paul’s Church, Morton, October 29.
Members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society are preparing to perform a series of autumn concerts at venues across the area, entitled Some Enchanted Evening.
These concerts will include chorus numbers, duets and solo songs from your favourite musicals including We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia, Spring Awakening, Carousel, Tangled and more.
The chorus will also be singing songs such as You’ll Never Walk Alone, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Super Trouper, to name just a few.
You won’t want to miss out on a night of entertainment for the entire family.
Details: All shows begin at 7pm with tickets priced at £6.50 each. Tickets will be available to buy on the door with nibbles and refreshments served at the interval.All proceeds will be are split equally between the musical society and the venue and the money raised will go towards putting on the 2023 production The Addams Family.