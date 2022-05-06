Gainsborough organ aces Chris and Joanne Powell to give anniversary concert in town

Organ playing aces Joanne and Chris Powell (Photo by Nigel Laflin)

Weston Rooms, Hickman Street, Gainsborough, May 15.

Sunday, May 15, will see popular Gainsborough musicians Chris and Joanne Powell in concert in the town.Originally scheduled for 2020, the concert marks 40 years of the Gainsborough Organ & Keyboard Club, formed back in 1980, still going strong to this day with more than 100 members.The married duo will be including all manner of popular easy listening numbers ranging from light classics through to show tunes, swing, love songs and Latin American favourites.Club secretary Joanne (nee Naulls) is the daughter of popular Gainsborough Police Sergeant Peter Naulls, one of the original founders of the club. Sadly he passed away in 2021.

Chris Powell started his musical career playing the Wurlitzer at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and is now in demand for concerts all over the UK and abroad with some 20-plus tours of Australia and New Zealand undertaken.Together with wife Joanne, the pair are seen around Britain playing both solo and together for concerts and dances and also host musical festival holidays at top hotels.

Tickets are available on the door from 1.30 pm, there is ample free parking, a licensed bar, refreshments as well as a raffle and good disabled access.

Tickets are £10 and more details available from CMP Promotions on 01427 615265.