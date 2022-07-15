All Saints Church, Gainsborough, August 5 and 6.

For the first time ever, the Lincoln Mystery Plays are coming to a pew near you – touring to Gainsborough, among other towns in the county.

This follows a week of outdoor performances at Lincoln Cathedral in the last week of July.

Between July 25 and August 6, there will be 11 opportunities to connect with this rare ancient theatrical tradition.

Normally aired only once in every four years, it is bouncing back from a lockdown hiatus with fresh life, vigour and relevance.

Originating 800 years ago as a celebration of faith and an exploration in the subtleties of conscience and morality, the plays bring to life the historic telling of familiar Bible episodes through mirth, merriment, musicality and a modicum of mayhem.

Details: Tickets are £12 and £15, available now through www.lincolnmysteries.co.uk and at venues, with early booking advised.