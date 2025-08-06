Gallery: Audiences entertained by Revesby Country Fair

This year’s show was full of memorable moments including jaw-dropping stunt displays, hands-on activities, live music, competitions and some of the best food and drink Lincolnshire has to offer.

Headline act Paul Hannam wowed audiences with his quad bike stunt show which included rolls, jumps and tricks, and the brand-new Countryside Area featured educational talks from CJ’s Birds of Prey, Ferret World and Revesby Estate.

This year’s winner of the Trade Stand Award was East Coast Access Professional Tree Services, which also raised £1,300 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance through its Speed Carves Auctions.

Planning is already under way for next year’s Revesby Country Fair, which will take place on Sunday August 2 2026, promising even more fun and excitement for the whole family. For the latest news and information about Revesby Country Fair, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk.

Sam and Owen Jenkins with their dog, Rob, and their 1973 Triumph Toledo. Photo: David Dawson

L-R Kelvin Atkinson and son Paul Atkinson of Horncastle, with their Wolsley engine and Wakes Lamb pump. Photo: David Dawson

Pete Houldershaw of Horncastle with his 1983 Mini Pick-up at Revesby Country Fair. Photo: David Dawson