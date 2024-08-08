Gallery - Can you spot yourself in our gallery from this year's Heckington Show

Senior 800m Natioanl Championship HeatsSenior 800m Natioanl Championship Heats
Senior 800m Natioanl Championship Heats

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:55 GMT
The sun shone for two days to make for a fantastic Heckington Show 2024.

We were out and about both days capturing a flavour of the activities, events and entertainment.

It including motorcycle stunts, scurry racing, livestock and horticulture, a fun fair and trade stands, drawing thousands of visitors to the village.

Show committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck said the firework concert finale featuring Madness tribute band Gladness on Saturday was “absolutely incredible”.

He said: “It is part of the Heckington Show tradition and those people who put on the fireworks are our friends.

"The deputy chairman and I always go over and thank them and they had designed that firework show especially for Heckington.

"We are already thinking about what would be a good mix, in the music sense, of acts and styles to give people that fantastic Heckington Show Saturday night feeling.

Headlining will be a Take That tribute act.

Here’s a gallery of images from Saturday's highlights.

10 mile road race, 1st lady to finish

1. 10 mile road race, 1st lady to finish

10 mile road race, 1st lady to finish Photo: David Dawson

Scurry racing.

2. Scurry

Scurry racing. Photo: David Dawson

10 mile road race, 2nd Sleaford finisher

3. 10 mile road race, 2nd Sleaford finisher

10 mile road race, 2nd Sleaford finisher Photo: David Dawson

The Blighty Belles in the Concert Marquee

4. The Blighty Belles on the Concert Marquee

The Blighty Belles in the Concert Marquee Photo: David Dawson

