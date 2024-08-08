Gallery - Can you spot yourself in our gallery from this year's Heckington Show

We were out and about both days capturing a flavour of the activities, events and entertainment.

It including motorcycle stunts, scurry racing, livestock and horticulture, a fun fair and trade stands, drawing thousands of visitors to the village.

Show committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck said the firework concert finale featuring Madness tribute band Gladness on Saturday was “absolutely incredible”.

He said: “It is part of the Heckington Show tradition and those people who put on the fireworks are our friends.

"The deputy chairman and I always go over and thank them and they had designed that firework show especially for Heckington.

"We are already thinking about what would be a good mix, in the music sense, of acts and styles to give people that fantastic Heckington Show Saturday night feeling.

Headlining will be a Take That tribute act.

Here’s a gallery of images from Saturday's highlights.

1 . 10 mile road race, 1st lady to finish Photo: David Dawson

2 . Scurry racing. Photo: David Dawson

3 . 10 mile road race, 2nd Sleaford finisher Photo: David Dawson

4 . The Blighty Belles on the Concert Marquee Photo: David Dawson