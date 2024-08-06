Gallery: Fabulous two days of Heckington Show

The showground saw traditional agricultural, equestrian and livestock entries figuring at regional and national levels, as well as Saturday night’s concert with performances including Abba tribute Here We Go Again and Madness tribute Gladness to a crowd of several thousand under a firework display specially designed for the show.

Main ring attractions included scurry racing, trick riding, freestyle motocross stunts and dancing diggers. Plus the 10 mile road race, cycle racing and top quality show jumping.

Show committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck recognised there had been some challenging years with bad weather and Covid, but said: “We’ve had years of sheer determination to put a show on regardless and this year the weather has been so kind, the set up has gone beautifully and the show has been absolutely fantastic.

"We’ve had record entries in so many sections of the show and the quality of the competitions has been fantastic and the crowds have come and really enjoyed it. It is a testimony to the effort put in and great news for the show long term.

"We all see the enormous difference it makes to Heckington community and further afield and we want to see it carry on for another 150 years.”

He said they already have a list of ideas for future years.

1 . mssp-31-07-24-heckington show DSCN9536.JPG Peter Ellis from Selby with grandson Samuel Brook with their award winning Lincoln Longwool sheep. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mssp-31-07-24-heckington show DSCN9533.JPG Barry Holden of Spilsby with Charlotte Dennis of Duncan and Toplis and his breed champion and reserve supreme champion and junior champion Lincoln Red. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mssp-31-07-24-heckington show DSCN9526.JPG Livestock parade in the main ring. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . mssp-31-07-24-heckington show DSCN9538.JPG Nick Dowler of Potterhanworth and Dunston with his regional champion in the new North Ronaldsay breed class. Photo: Andy Hubbert