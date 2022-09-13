Gallery: Music lovers thankful for second two day folk festival in Sleaford

Performing on the Forever Ivy Stage. Sharon Cannings of Candacraig band from Ruskington. They were the final act of the festival. Gig coming up on October 21 at Sleaford playhouse. Photo: Holly Parkinson.

Thanks Folk For The Ivy was staged for a second year at The Ivy bar in Southgate with many more performers both local and from further afield, attracted to attend based on the gathering reputation.

The team of volunteer organisers had stages both upstairs and downstairs at the pub as well as in the yard to the rear.

There were even buskers playing in the street outside to tempt people in to hear the talent on show.

Upstairs on the Bridge Stage. Photo: John Gill.

The whole team worked tirelessly to look after everyone and make sure people enjoyed coming to Sleaford.

There were visitors and musicians who travelled from as far as Ireland, Scotland and Kent but also plenty of local performers from Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for the team said: “It was a great effort from a lot of people in our community to make it work.”

Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra take to the stage on Saturday afternoon..

Performers on the Forever Ivy Stage at the folk festival. Dave Smith Trio band with lead singer Dave Smith (middle), Patty Vetta (left) and Tony Harris (right). The band's first gig as a trio. Photo: Holly Parkinson.

Jock Mclelland singing at the Thank Folk for the Ivy Festival. Photo: John Gill

Gallery: Thank Folk for the Ivy Festival. Blues Busters Duo played some Sunday afternoon blues and bass player known in Grantham as 'JC' reported that it was the first time he had been back to The Ivy in Sleaford for 50 years, having played a gig upstairs all those years ago. Photo: John Gill

Gallery: Thank Folk for the Ivy Festival. Tom Lane on the Bridge Stage. Photo: John Gill

Gallery: Thank Folk for the Ivy Festival. Accompanied by Martin Trimble on guitar, Macy Collin-Doyle made her stage debut at the festival and was very well received. Photo: John Gill

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Andy Lenton on the For Folks Sake stage.

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Keith Collishaw kicks things off.

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Rachael and Gina Lepora from Sleaford stopped off at The Ivy on their way to the railway station and stayed.

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Jan Mathieson and Karen Roberts of Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra.

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Candacraig band from Ruskington. Martin Nicholls (left) and Sharon Cannings (right). They were the final act of the festival. Gig coming up on 21st October at Sleaford playhouse. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Phil Lovell (middle) lighting & technical support, Matt Cook (left) sound engineer and Stephen Cohen (right) videographer and general help. Stage managing 20 acts over the weekend. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Images from Sleaford's Thank Folk for the Ivy festival. Grandson (Kieran Dyke) and grandmother (Yvette Dyke - right) with friend and member of riverside ukulele band, Helen Quirke (left), enjoying the festival. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Alex MacDougal & Deane Clarke travelled from Dublin for the festival.