Gallery: ‘Sex bomb’ Tom returns to the races at Market Rasen

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Over 10,000 fans were treated to a fantastic night of musical entertainment at Market Rasen Racecourse with the legendary Sir Tom Jones on Saturday.

It was a triumphant return visit for the star whose career has spanned seven decades have appeared as the headline act at the racecourse 10 years ago.

The Welsh wonder, famous for such hits as Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, Sex Bomb and Kiss, topped a full evening of racing and Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome over 10,000 people to Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday for an unforgettable evening of racing and live music with the legendary Sir Tom Jones.

"The atmosphere was electric as Tom returned 10 years on from his first appearance at the racecourse, and it was wonderful to see so many fans enjoy a truly special occasion.

"Hosting events of this scale shows the racecourse at its very best, and we’re proud to play a part in bringing world-class entertainment to Lincolnshire.”

The event is the latest success in the top-notch summer concert programme following Scouting For Girls in June.

