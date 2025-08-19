Gallery: ‘Sex bomb’ Tom returns to the races at Market Rasen

It was a triumphant return visit for the star whose career has spanned seven decades have appeared as the headline act at the racecourse 10 years ago.

The Welsh wonder, famous for such hits as Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, Sex Bomb and Kiss, topped a full evening of racing and Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome over 10,000 people to Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday for an unforgettable evening of racing and live music with the legendary Sir Tom Jones.

"The atmosphere was electric as Tom returned 10 years on from his first appearance at the racecourse, and it was wonderful to see so many fans enjoy a truly special occasion.

"Hosting events of this scale shows the racecourse at its very best, and we’re proud to play a part in bringing world-class entertainment to Lincolnshire.”

The event is the latest success in the top-notch summer concert programme following Scouting For Girls in June.

1 . mmrp-160825-07.JPG A rousing number. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . mmrp-160825-16.JPG A full programme at the races. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

3 . mmrp-160825-17.JPG Crowds loving the show at Market Rasen. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

4 . mmrp-160825-18.JPG It's Not Unusual for crowds to love Sir Tom! Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson