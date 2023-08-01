Gallery - Sun shines on fantastic Heckington Show 2023!
Families joined in the horticultural, crafts and home produce competitions at one end of the showground, while at the other they could take in stunt shows by quad biker Paul Hannam and the Vander Brothers wheel show. A huge turn-out for livestock judging and an impressive heritage zone, featuring everything from a working traction engine to wild west re-enactors.
There was plenty of fast-paced cycle racing and youth athletics and the 10-mile road race saw a win for former Ewerby runner Emma Hodson as first woman home.
Always striving to improve, the organisers mixed up the format of the spectacular firework concert finale on Saturday evening, featuring movie and musicals tunes by Sleaford Concert Band, local young performers Hannah Priestley and Charlie Russell and rounding off with tribute act, 90s Spice, which had hundreds up and dancing.