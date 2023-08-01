Gallery - Sun shines on fantastic Heckington Show 2023!

There really was something for everyone at this year’s Heckington Show.

Families joined in the horticultural, crafts and home produce competitions at one end of the showground, while at the other they could take in stunt shows by quad biker Paul Hannam and the Vander Brothers wheel show. A huge turn-out for livestock judging and an impressive heritage zone, featuring everything from a working traction engine to wild west re-enactors.

There was plenty of fast-paced cycle racing and youth athletics and the 10-mile road race saw a win for former Ewerby runner Emma Hodson as first woman home.

Always striving to improve, the organisers mixed up the format of the spectacular firework concert finale on Saturday evening, featuring movie and musicals tunes by Sleaford Concert Band, local young performers Hannah Priestley and Charlie Russell and rounding off with tribute act, 90s Spice, which had hundreds up and dancing.

1 . 1st lady to finish the 10 mile road race, Emma Hodson of Cambridge (formally of Ewerby) First woman to cross the line in the 10 mile road race, Emma Hodson of Cambridge (formerly of Ewerby). Photo: David Dawson

2 . Joe Trofer-Cook 11 of Billinghay grooming his Coloured Ryeland Ram called Connor Joe Trofer-Cook 11 of Billinghay grooming his prize winning Coloured Ryeland Ram called Connor. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Start of the 10 mile road race Start of the 10 mile road race. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Lincoln Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers Lincoln Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers. Photo: David Dawson