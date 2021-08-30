GALLERY: The need for speed draws the crowds

Following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vintage Speed Trials returned on Saturday (August 28) and thousands of people, and their vehicles, came along to Grimsthorpe Castle to see what this year's event had to offer.

There were over 100 entries into the various classes for pre-war cyclekarts, cars and motorcycles, with a special class for Edwardian era vehicles between 1905 to 1918.

Vehicles then each took part in demonstration runs on specially designed tracks around the estate.

Guests were invited to dress up in 1930s clothes, which many did with aplomb, and there were plenty of refreshment stands to enjoy, as well as a vintage 1918 Ruston & Proctor steam traction engine.

Organiser Mel Hart said: "We're delighted with how well the event went, it was great to see the huge variety of vintage vehicles on display and we were thrilled to see so many people coming to support us.

"We'd like to thank all of our team for their hard work and Grimsthorpe Estate for having us, and hope to see everyone again next year."

Find out more about the Vintage Speed Trials by visiting their website at speedtrials.co.uk/

