George Michael tribute star Rob Lamberti not to be missed in Lincs visit later this year

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 5.
This top tribute performer is not to be missed when he returns to the area in May.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Picture the juke box centre stage, that iconic leather jacket and unmistakable sound of Mr George Michael. It was 1987.
Rob Lamberti was 14, watching an inspirational performance of Faith on Top of the Pops. Little did he know it would be a life changing experience.
Six years later, Rob appeared on national TV on Stars in Their Eyes. He made the live final and soon earned the title of the UK’s number one George Michael tribute artist.
Advertisement
Advertisement
No other tribute artist captures George’s musical talent, charisma and passion as closely as Rob Lamberti.
With some of George’s personal musicians proudly joining Rob’s band, his performances are guaranteed to hypnotise audiences.
Details: For ticket information, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.