See Buddy Holly And The Cricketers

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 2.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are back on the road to celebrate this popular show’s 32nd year with their 2024 Winter Tour, which will see them wow audiences at the Trinity Street-based venue with a vibrant performance worthy of the original artist, who brought joy to millions of people worldwide.

If you like rock and roll, you’ll definitely love this show. Songs in this top tribute performance include Buddy’s big hits such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! - plus some stunners from other chart-topping artists.

Join Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on this highly anticipated tour as the boys once again hit the stage to delight audiences with their dynamic show, featuring authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that always have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Details: For more on tickets go to www.trinityarts.co.uk