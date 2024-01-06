Get ready for gags galore in Ross Noble's Jibber Jabber Jamboree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincoln Engine Shed, February 29.

Acclaimed Geordie comedy legend Ross Noble has returned to his first love – live comedy.

The supreme master of stream-of-conscious freewheeling stand-up is back with his 21st tour - Jibber Jabber Jamboree – with Noble inviting audiences to join him for an evening of gloriously nonsensical improvised comedy – which may or may not feature a theatrical tribute to Mr T…

Ross Noble is coming to the area in February to perform Jibber Jabber Jamboree.

On what audiences can expect from his new tour, Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old.

”Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through…”That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

Details: For more on ticket availability to see this forthcoming Ross Noble gig, go to www.engineshed.co.uk