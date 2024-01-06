Get ready for gags galore in Ross Noble's Jibber Jabber Jamboree
Lincoln Engine Shed, February 29.
Acclaimed Geordie comedy legend Ross Noble has returned to his first love – live comedy.
The supreme master of stream-of-conscious freewheeling stand-up is back with his 21st tour - Jibber Jabber Jamboree – with Noble inviting audiences to join him for an evening of gloriously nonsensical improvised comedy – which may or may not feature a theatrical tribute to Mr T…
On what audiences can expect from his new tour, Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old.
”Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through…”That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”
Details: For more on ticket availability to see this forthcoming Ross Noble gig, go to www.engineshed.co.uk
