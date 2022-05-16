Get ready for hits galore in this top tribute to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly

Check out Through The Decades when the double tribute show comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, June 4.

The popular tribute production heads to the Trinity Street-based venue soon.Marc Robinson channeled his inner Buddy Holly in ITV series Stars in Their Eyes and Buddy The Musical and has sung for Sir Cliff Richard and Sir Paul McCartney.

Buddy Holly, whose hits included 1957 American chart topper That'll Be the Day, died aged 22, along with JP 'The Big Bopper' Richardson, Ritchie Valens and Roger Peterson in a plane crash in February 1959.

"The show is a celebration of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison's songs," says Marc.

"Recreated on stage as close to the original music as possible. Not Fade Away written by Buddy and also made famous by the Rolling Stones was recorded by the Crickets in the studio using a cardboard box instead of drums. This is how we play it live."Also in the song Everyday similarly the drums are substituted by the drummer slapping his knees. It was born out of the pure love of the music by myself and Darren and because the two performers started together, on the same circuit, in the same recording studios."

Darren Page, who impersonates Roy Orbison, has shared the stage with many household names including Marty Wilde.

The Big O is most associated with Oh, Pretty Woman, which reached number one in 22 countries including the UK and America.

"I have always had a love for rock n roll/rockabilly music having been brought up with it as my parents are massive supporters of this genre," says Darren."I have a massive respect for Elvis and I put Roy Orbison up there with the greats to last the test of time. Just like Elvis. Roy O spans the genres from rockabilly, rock n roll and the big time ballads with full orchestras.”My love for Roy O's music has great respect as I perform the range in vocals he performed, yes he is definitely up there as one of the greats!"

Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly takes place at the Trinity Arts Centre on June 4. Fellow A.M. Productions show, Buddy Holly Salute Rave On heads to Lincoln's Terry O'Toole Theatre on June 25.More information is at amptheatreagency.co.uk