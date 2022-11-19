Register
Get ready for hits galore when 80s Live comes to the area in January

80s Live

By Steve Eyley
3 minutes ago

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, January 13.

You may have heard of throwback Thursday but now it's time to celebrae the ultimate throwback decade – 80s Live!You’ve made it through the wilderness, somehow, you’ve made it through and now we’re never gonna give you up!Get ready for the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK.The show includes hits Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio - the list goes on.Live band Electric Dreams perform over two dozen chart topping anthems in this celebrated tribute show.Blending pop and soft rock, the show is not to be missed by fans of the decade’s music.

Details: For more on tickets to see 80s Live, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Pawel Spolnicki

Don't miss 80s Live when it comes to the area next year (Photo credit: Pawel Spolnicki)