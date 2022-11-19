You may have heard of throwback Thursday but now it's time to celebrae the ultimate throwback decade – 80s Live!You’ve made it through the wilderness, somehow, you’ve made it through and now we’re never gonna give you up!Get ready for the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK.The show includes hits Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio - the list goes on.Live band Electric Dreams perform over two dozen chart topping anthems in this celebrated tribute show.Blending pop and soft rock, the show is not to be missed by fans of the decade’s music.